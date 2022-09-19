It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ObsEva SA (OBSV) stock

The closing price of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) was 0.16 for the day, down -9.04% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0161 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423421 shares were traded. OBSV reached its highest trading level at $0.1804 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1620.
Ratios:
Our analysis of OBSV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.
Upgrades & Downgrades
On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.
On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.
Valuation Measures:
For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3914.
Shares Statistics:
OBSV traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.37M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.
Earnings Estimates
The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.27.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-1.07.
Revenue Estimates
A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.85M and the low estimate is $22.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 363.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.