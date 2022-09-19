It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) stock

The closing price of Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) was 6.64 for the day, down -9.96% from the previous closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14909490 shares were traded. RIOT reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $39.

On January 13, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on January 13, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares for $6.69 per share. The transaction valued at 66,900 led to the insider holds 3,750 shares of the business.

Marleau Hubert sold 2,500 shares of RIOT for $44,325 on Apr 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Brooks Megan M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.91 each. As a result, the insider received 129,550 and left with 69,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $46.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

RIOT traded an average of 15.68M shares per day over the past three months and 13.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 26.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.25% and a Short% of Float of 22.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $355.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.