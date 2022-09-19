NFE (New Fortress Energy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $53.88 in the most recent trading day, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) closed at 49.12, down -8.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2541099 shares were traded. NFE reached its highest trading level at $53.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 300,000 shares for $45.28 per share. The transaction valued at 13,583,304 led to the insider holds 32,459,846 shares of the business.

NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 19,943 shares of NFE for $828,363 on Apr 07. The 10% Owner now owns 32,759,846 shares after completing the transaction at $41.54 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 280,057 shares for $41.62 each. As a result, the insider received 11,655,972 and left with 32,779,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.95M. Insiders hold about 54.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 4.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NFE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $654.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.41M to a low estimate of $654.41M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.84M, an estimated increase of 192.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $661.12M, an increase of 80.40% less than the figure of $192.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $661.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 74.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.