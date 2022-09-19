The name Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) closed at 4.31 down -58.52% from its previous closing price of $10.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-6.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8169466 shares were traded. ADTX reached its highest trading level at $5.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aditxt Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Albanna Amro A. bought 1 shares for $20000.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTX has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.5596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.3069.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADTX has traded an average of 438.45K shares per day and 2.78M over the past ten days. A total of 1.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 805.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105k, up 39,652.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.88M and the low estimate is $116.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.