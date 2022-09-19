The name Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed at 5.99 up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099798 shares were traded. LQDA reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liquidia Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On May 31, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on May 31, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Kaseta Michael bought 8,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 47,920 led to the insider holds 37,877 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 250,000 shares of LQDA for $1,405,000 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 10,643,627 shares after completing the transaction at $5.62 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, JEFFS ROGER, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 43,820 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 243,990 and bolstered with 159,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LQDA has traded an average of 2.39M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 62.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.88M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 1.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.75 and $-1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.96. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $-1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.72M, an estimated increase of 108.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $108.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85M, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.97M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 234.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.