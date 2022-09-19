The name Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.44, down -7.80% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127462 shares were traded. LVLU reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LVLU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MARDY MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares for $11.96 per share. The transaction valued at 23,923 led to the insider holds 29,368 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVLU has reached a high of $21.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LVLU traded 239.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 284.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.80M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LVLU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 528.09k with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 468.59k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.62M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617.7M and the low estimate is $471M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.