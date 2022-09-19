The name Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.90, down -12.65% from its previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3357019 shares were traded. RENT reached its highest trading level at $3.1212 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RENT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 38.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Hyman Jennifer sold 9,383 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,785 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Schembri Cara sold 891 shares of RENT for $4,063 on Aug 02. The GC & Secretary now owns 203,894 shares after completing the transaction at $4.56 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Steinberg Larry, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $4.56 each. As a result, the insider received 11,910 and left with 387,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $24.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5557.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RENT traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.24, compared to 7.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.58 and $-2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.66. EPS for the following year is $-2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $-2.16 and $-2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.1M and the low estimate is $382M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.