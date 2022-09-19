The name Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.86, down -5.99% from its previous closing price of $25.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689936 shares were traded. ZNTL reached its highest trading level at $25.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZNTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares for $24.45 per share. The transaction valued at 244,497 led to the insider holds 444,385 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 12,500 shares of ZNTL for $315,757 on Sep 15. The President now owns 454,385 shares after completing the transaction at $25.26 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Bunker Kevin D., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,000 and left with 95,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $87.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZNTL traded 683.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 914.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.80M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 8.84, compared to 6.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.97% and a Short% of Float of 16.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.02 and a low estimate of $-1.32, while EPS last year was $-1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.2, with high estimates of $-1.01 and low estimates of $-1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.32 and $-5.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.88. EPS for the following year is $-4.71, with 9 analysts recommending between $-4.06 and $-5.52.