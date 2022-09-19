There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) can be one of them

The closing price of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) was 0.99 for the day, down -8.38% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0905 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29247723 shares were traded. WISH reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WISH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On December 02, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Perform to Underperform on October 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Szulczewski Piotr sold 407,341 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 453,778 led to the insider holds 42,732,370 shares of the business.

Szulczewski Piotr sold 1,100,000 shares of WISH for $1,399,640 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 43,139,711 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Szulczewski Piotr, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 725,226 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider received 936,267 and left with 44,239,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $6.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0568.

Shares Statistics:

WISH traded an average of 12.32M shares per day over the past three months and 12.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 667.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.19M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 58.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 45.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $718.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $887.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.