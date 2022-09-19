There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Erasca Inc. (ERAS) can be one of them

The closing price of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) was 8.12 for the day, down -7.20% from the previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4592934 shares were traded. ERAS reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $22.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.37.

Shares Statistics:

ERAS traded an average of 432.10K shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.86M with a Short Ratio of 36.44, compared to 15.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.23 and $-1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.8 and $-2.11.