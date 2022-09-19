There is a good chance fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at 4.46 in the last session, down -10.98% from day before closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12051238 shares were traded. FUBO reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUBO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $5 previously.

On May 06, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Janedis John bought 7,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 20,580 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Gandler David bought 46,000 shares of FUBO for $137,075 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,322,564 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 161,454 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,220,899 and left with 1,193,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $35.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0466.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUBO traded on average about 16.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.81M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 42.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.99% and a Short% of Float of 28.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-0.88, while EPS last year was $-0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.72, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.47 and $-3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.93. EPS for the following year is $-2.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.96 and $-3.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $227.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.4M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $118.3M, an estimated increase of 92.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.61M, an increase of 72.50% less than the figure of $92.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 64.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.