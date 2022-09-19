There is a good chance International Paper Company (IP) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at 35.23 in the last session, down -11.21% from day before closing price of $39.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12365110 shares were traded. IP reached its highest trading level at $37.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $31 from $40 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $47.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 167,270,478 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Goughnour Holly G. sold 2,155 shares of IP for $96,307 on Aug 16. The Vice President & Controller now owns 5,351 shares after completing the transaction at $44.69 per share. On May 16, another insider, Hamic William Thomas, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 3,630 shares for $47.72 each. As a result, the insider received 173,235 and left with 22,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $56.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IP traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 367.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 11.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, which was 2.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $5.2B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.71B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.56B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $-5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.36B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.41B and the low estimate is $19.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.