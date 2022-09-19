There Is Still Room For Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed the day trading at 146.29 down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $149.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39873235 shares were traded. META reached its highest trading level at $148.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of META, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $225 from $280 previously.

On July 29, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On July 26, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $188.Itau BBA initiated its Market Perform rating on July 26, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $161.23 per share. The transaction valued at 55,141 led to the insider holds 22,638 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $54,741 on Sep 06. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 22,980 shares after completing the transaction at $160.06 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $160.24 each. As a result, the insider received 54,802 and left with 23,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $373.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 218.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, META traded about 28.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, META traded about 28.88M shares per day. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.27B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 38 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $5.88 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 54 analysts recommending between $22.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 52 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156B and the low estimate is $121.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.