There Is Still Room For Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) was 2.27 for the day, down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1277845 shares were traded. NUVB reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.60 and its Current Ratio is at 33.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.50.

On May 04, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 14,000,000 led to the insider holds 20,457,340 shares of the business.

Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of NUVB for $5,035,000 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 22,957,340 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Omega Fund V, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $9.80 each. As a result, the insider received 13,720,000 and left with 23,457,340 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8812.

Shares Statistics:

NUVB traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 655.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.70M. Insiders hold about 27.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 17.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.51 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.68 and $-0.93.