There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ).

As of close of business last night, Core Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.80, down -10.45% from its previous closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11581226 shares were traded. CORZ reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CORZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $3.10.

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Feinstein Darin sold 2,909,679 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 7,797,940 led to the insider holds 30,483,592 shares of the business.

Feinstein Darin sold 500,000 shares of CORZ for $1,535,000 on Jun 02. The Chief Vision Officer now owns 33,393,271 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Feinstein Darin, who serves as the Chief Vision Officer of the company, sold 1,016,174 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,211,110 and left with 33,893,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORZ has reached a high of $14.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 324.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.03M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $-1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $647.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $771.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.48M, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $623.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.