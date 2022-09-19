There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ).

As of close of business last night, European Wax Center Inc.’s stock clocked out at 17.54, down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $17.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099016 shares were traded. EWCZ reached its highest trading level at $18.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EWCZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 30, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On August 30, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when General Atlantic GenPar (EW), sold 4,860,000 shares for $21.50 per share. The transaction valued at 104,490,000 led to the insider holds 13,110,492 shares of the business.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 4,860,000 shares of EWCZ for $104,490,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 13,110,492 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share. On May 24, another insider, O’Connor Gavin M., who serves as the CLO & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $21.50 each. As a result, the insider received 107,500 and left with 1,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWCZ has reached a high of $31.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EWCZ traded 439.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 485.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.23M. Shares short for EWCZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.30, compared to 4.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.13% and a Short% of Float of 56.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $54.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.7M to a low estimate of $53.7M. As of the current estimate, European Wax Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.9M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.12M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWCZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.68M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.65M and the low estimate is $226.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.