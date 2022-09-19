There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV).

In the latest session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) closed at 3.82 up 1330.18% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $-2.9275 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1610479 shares were traded. NBRV reached its highest trading level at $5.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 02, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when BURGESS DANIEL D sold 11,341 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,156 led to the insider holds 10,384 shares of the business.

Broom Colin MD sold 5,339 shares of NBRV for $1,015 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 36,523 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Webster Stephen W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,826 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,487 and left with 11,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBRV has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4488.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBRV has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 672.25k over the past ten days. A total of 66.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.65M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBRV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 571.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 529.64k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.53M to a low estimate of $8.53M. As of the current estimate, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $8.24M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.69M, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.69M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.89M, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.25M and the low estimate is $67.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.