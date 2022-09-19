There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The closing price of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) was 0.26 for the day, down -9.59% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0279 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18726557 shares were traded. CEI reached its highest trading level at $0.2939 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2630.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 296.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6476.

Shares Statistics:

CEI traded an average of 20.79M shares per day over the past three months and 15.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 509.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.89M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 31.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.