There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Harsco Corporation (HSC)

The closing price of Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) was 5.02 for the day, down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $5.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311618 shares were traded. HSC reached its highest trading level at $5.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Aga Anshooman bought 2,000 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 23,560 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III bought 25,000 shares of HSC for $298,000 on Feb 28. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 701,776 shares after completing the transaction at $11.92 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Stanton David, who serves as the SVP & Group Pres. Clean Earth of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $13.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,750 and bolstered with 28,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSC has reached a high of $18.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

HSC traded an average of 811.09K shares per day over the past three months and 830.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.96M. Shares short for HSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.