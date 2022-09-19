This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

As of close of business last night, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.14, down -9.52% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3872700 shares were traded. SDC reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1348.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,700 led to the insider holds 76,822 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8546.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDC traded 4.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 22.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.66% and a Short% of Float of 24.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.41, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.61M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $704.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $742M and the low estimate is $652.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.