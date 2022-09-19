Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

The closing price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) was 13.47 for the day, down -6.39% from the previous closing price of $14.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797028 shares were traded. ACRS reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On April 21, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when SCHIFF ANDREW N sold 19,565 shares for $15.14 per share. The transaction valued at 296,269 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Walker Neal sold 20,000 shares of ACRS for $303,656 on Apr 25. The President and CEO now owns 1,245,763 shares after completing the transaction at $15.18 per share. On Apr 22, another insider, Walker Neal, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $15.04 each. As a result, the insider received 376,098 and left with 1,265,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 157.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.43.

Shares Statistics:

ACRS traded an average of 349.71K shares per day over the past three months and 446.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.63M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.98, compared to 3.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.39, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.28 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.49. EPS for the following year is $-1.45, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.2 and $-1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76M, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2M and the low estimate is $5.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.