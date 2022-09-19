Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX)

The closing price of Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) was 2.14 for the day, down -7.76% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534945 shares were traded. VAXX reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VAXX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 12,115 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 29,111 led to the insider holds 836,499 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 25,243 shares of VAXX for $60,656 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 9,451,674 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,923 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 25,462 and left with 838,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5967.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAXX has reached a high of $22.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2453.

Shares Statistics:

VAXX traded an average of 328.54K shares per day over the past three months and 447.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.43M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VAXX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 784.88k with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 352.8k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.49, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.13 and $-1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.49. EPS for the following year is $-1.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.27 and $-2.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.06M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.