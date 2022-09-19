Update from Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY): A steady trajectory

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) closed the day trading at 5.35 down -8.55% from the previous closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2154119 shares were traded. DSEY reached its highest trading level at $5.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DSEY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when FOSS ERIC J bought 121,210 shares for $8.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,050,782 led to the insider holds 121,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSEY has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DSEY traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DSEY traded about 655.31k shares per day. A total of 319.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DSEY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $708.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $722.85M to a low estimate of $688.11M. As of the current estimate, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $664.34M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.82M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $717.91M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.