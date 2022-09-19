Update from Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) was 6.02 for the day, down -8.93% from the previous closing price of $6.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8899055 shares were traded. PACB reached its highest trading level at $6.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Farmer Michele sold 3,573 shares for $5.55 per share. The transaction valued at 19,819 led to the insider holds 60,354 shares of the business.

Kim Susan G. sold 1,062 shares of PACB for $11,746 on Feb 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 134,966 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,122 shares for $11.09 each. As a result, the insider received 23,533 and left with 672,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $31.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.32.

Shares Statistics:

PACB traded an average of 8.02M shares per day over the past three months and 6.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 38.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 20.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.32 and $-1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.36. EPS for the following year is $-1.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.96 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.61M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.37M and the low estimate is $232.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.