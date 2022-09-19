Update from PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) was 41.78 for the day, down -6.30% from the previous closing price of $44.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2249402 shares were traded. PRCT reached its highest trading level at $44.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On July 15, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Krummel Thomas M sold 20,000 shares for $35.98 per share. The transaction valued at 719,653 led to the insider holds 82,920 shares of the business.

Nouri Alaleh sold 678 shares of PRCT for $23,771 on May 16. The EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. now owns 46,468 shares after completing the transaction at $35.06 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,249,000 shares for $29.90 each. As a result, the insider received 37,345,100 and left with 298,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCT has reached a high of $52.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.64.

Shares Statistics:

PRCT traded an average of 445.90K shares per day over the past three months and 695.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 11.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.48, with high estimates of $-0.46 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.77 and $-1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.82. EPS for the following year is $-1.42, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.2 and $-1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.47M, up 78.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.6M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.