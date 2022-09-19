What shareholders can do to beat the market with Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) stock

As of close of business last night, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.58, up 4.93% from its previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1397205 shares were traded. EWTX reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EWTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Thompson Peter A. bought 484,496 shares for $10.32 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 13,981,952 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 484,496 shares of EWTX for $4,999,999 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 13,981,952 shares after completing the transaction at $10.32 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Novo Holdings A/S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 484,496 shares for $10.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,999 and bolstered with 6,071,703 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $22.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EWTX traded 300.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 736.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.23M. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.92% stake in the company. Shares short for EWTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 10.06, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.62 and $-2.06.