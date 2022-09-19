What shareholders can do to beat the market with Quantum Corporation (QMCO) stock

In the latest session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at 1.47 up 1.38% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1791180 shares were traded. QMCO reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quantum Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Lerner James J sold 36,251 shares for $1.57 per share. The transaction valued at 56,900 led to the insider holds 1,927,699 shares of the business.

DODSON J MICHAEL sold 34,821 shares of QMCO for $54,655 on Sep 09. The Senior Vice President, CFO now owns 881,718 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Moorehead Lewis W., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,416 shares for $1.57 each. As a result, the insider received 13,210 and left with 203,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7655.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QMCO has traded an average of 509.70K shares per day and 415.52k over the past ten days. A total of 102.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.05M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $94.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.48M to a low estimate of $93.81M. As of the current estimate, Quantum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $91.87M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.83M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.04M and the low estimate is $387.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.