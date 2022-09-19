What shareholders can do to beat the market with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) stock

As of close of business last night, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.24, down -10.14% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419291 shares were traded. SDIG reached its highest trading level at $1.3604 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.25 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDIG has reached a high of $35.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4375.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDIG traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SDIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 1.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $-1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.91M, up 441.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612M and the low estimate is $147.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.