Which analyst expects Outbrain Inc. (OB) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) closed at 3.61 down -7.44% from its previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1986592 shares were traded. OB reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Outbrain Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Lahav Ori sold 2,931 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 17,679 led to the insider holds 878,255 shares of the business.

Lahav Ori sold 7,700 shares of OB for $51,816 on Aug 10. The Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel now owns 881,186 shares after completing the transaction at $6.73 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Lahav Ori, who serves as the Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel of the company, sold 1,632 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 10,540 and left with 888,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OB has reached a high of $17.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1510.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OB has traded an average of 402.76K shares per day and 567.2k over the past ten days. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.19M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 963.37k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $245.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $248.4M to a low estimate of $242.2M. As of the current estimate, Outbrain Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.15M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.3M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $-0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.