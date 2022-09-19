Which analyst expects POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.00, up 6.64% from its previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1902048 shares were traded. PNT reached its highest trading level at $9.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 16, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 16, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when FLESHNER NEIL E. sold 564,204 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,237,172 led to the insider holds 3,023,045 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $10.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNT traded 844.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.00M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.5M with a Short Ratio of 16.72, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.76% and a Short% of Float of 15.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.76 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $-1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.57.