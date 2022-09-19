Which analyst expects Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Top Ships Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.24, down -7.11% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330405 shares were traded. TOPS reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2357.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Top’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7089.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOPS traded 702.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 789.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.25M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.16% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 600.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 847.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Top Ships Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.37M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.