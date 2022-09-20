1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) was 17.04 for the day, down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $17.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2713794 shares were traded. ONEM reached its highest trading level at $17.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONEM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $11 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Agarwal Vikas sold 394 shares for $17.14 per share. The transaction valued at 6,753 led to the insider holds 5,851 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONEM has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.17.

Shares Statistics:

ONEM traded an average of 5.60M shares per day over the past three months and 3.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ONEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 15.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.54, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.47, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.75 and $-2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.9. EPS for the following year is $-1.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $-1.09 and $-2.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.3M to a low estimate of $258.1M. As of the current estimate, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.67M, an estimated increase of 128.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.18M, an increase of 118.10% less than the figure of $128.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $284.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.32M, up 72.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.