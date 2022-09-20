A glimpse at ING Groep N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, ING Groep N.V.’s stock clocked out at 9.85, up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $9.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3222851 shares were traded. ING reached its highest trading level at $9.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ING traded 4.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 4.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, ING has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.