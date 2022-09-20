A glimpse at Nikola Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at 4.58 down -10.55% from its previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24767843 shares were traded. NKLA reached its highest trading level at $5.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nikola Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 150,000 shares for $5.13 per share. The transaction valued at 769,425 led to the insider holds 2,812,346 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 150,000 shares of NKLA for $793,140 on Sep 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,812,346 shares after completing the transaction at $5.29 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Lohscheller Michael, who serves as the President, Nikola Corporation of the company, sold 19,973 shares for $5.09 each. As a result, the insider received 101,583 and left with 877,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4153.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKLA has traded an average of 11.08M shares per day and 17.08M over the past ten days. A total of 425.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.19M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.75, compared to 83.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.70% and a Short% of Float of 27.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.61 and $-1.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $547.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.