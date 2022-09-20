A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The price of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at 54.87 in the last session, up 5.11% from day before closing price of $52.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5595658 shares were traded. MOS reached its highest trading level at $55.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On June 01, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $59.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on June 01, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Ricard Corrine D., who serves as the Sr VP – Mosaic Fertilizantes of the company, sold 17,284 shares for $76.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,313,930 and left with 45,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $79.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOS traded on average about 5.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 359.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 12.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.60, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.78 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.67 and $10.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.79. EPS for the following year is $10.55, with 21 analysts recommending between $15.12 and $5.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $4.5B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $2.8B, an estimated increase of 101.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.23B, an increase of 70.60% less than the figure of $101.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.36B, up 74.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.93B and the low estimate is $14.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.