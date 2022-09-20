An average trading volume for First BanCorp. (FBP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) closed at 14.79 in the last session, up 2.49% from day before closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433420 shares were traded. FBP reached its highest trading level at $14.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On November 09, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RIVERA NAYDA sold 10,000 shares for $16.16 per share. The transaction valued at 161,625 led to the insider holds 256,911 shares of the business.

Berges Gonzalez Orlando sold 50,000 shares of FBP for $781,880 on Aug 10. The EVP and CFO now owns 293,664 shares after completing the transaction at $15.64 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, RIVERA NAYDA, who serves as the EVP and CRO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 151,000 and left with 266,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FBP traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 194.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FBP is 0.48, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.70% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $827.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.93M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.01M and the low estimate is $842.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.