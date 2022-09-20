An investigation into General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s technical aspects

The price of General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) closed at 75.83 in the last session, up 0.77% from day before closing price of $75.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2880025 shares were traded. GIS reached its highest trading level at $75.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On October 01, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on September 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Benson Jodi J sold 15,685 shares for $75.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,180,296 led to the insider holds 38,085 shares of the business.

McNabb Dana M sold 10,993 shares of GIS for $837,174 on Jul 06. The Chief S&G Officer now owns 14,884 shares after completing the transaction at $76.16 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Walker Sean N, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 29,489 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,211,675 and left with 89,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $78.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GIS traded on average about 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 604.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 13.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GIS is 2.16, which was 2.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 45.80% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.99B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.74B and the low estimate is $19.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.