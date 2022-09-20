An investigation into Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s technical aspects

The price of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) closed at 31.01 in the last session, up 12.48% from day before closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475244 shares were traded. TNK reached its highest trading level at $31.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNK has reached a high of $29.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNK traded on average about 432.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 663.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.56M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 913.8k with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 992.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $-1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.48M to a low estimate of $106.54M. As of the current estimate, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $78.87M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.22M, an increase of 131.30% over than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.25M, up 68.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447M and the low estimate is $437.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.