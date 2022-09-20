An investigation into Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s technical aspects

The price of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) closed at 40.90 in the last session, up 2.20% from day before closing price of $40.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130626 shares were traded. UNM reached its highest trading level at $40.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $27.

On January 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $26.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on January 21, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when McKenney Richard P sold 40,000 shares for $40.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,605,392 led to the insider holds 950,367 shares of the business.

IGLESIAS LISA G sold 20,000 shares of UNM for $800,000 on Aug 25. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 56,814 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Pyne Christopher W, who serves as the EVP, Group Benefits of the company, sold 7,149 shares for $35.13 each. As a result, the insider received 251,165 and left with 50,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $41.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNM traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.46M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 5.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UNM is 1.32, which was 1.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.37 and $5.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $2.96B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.94B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.4B and the low estimate is $12.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.