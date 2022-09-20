An overall feel about Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock clocked out at 2.19, up 1.39% from its previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4843928 shares were traded. LYG reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3419.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYG traded 10.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.83B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, LYG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.