An overall feel about Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at 28.24, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $28.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2826378 shares were traded. PING reached its highest trading level at $28.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when DURAND ANDRE WONG sold 100,000 shares for $27.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,787,000 led to the insider holds 502,416 shares of the business.

NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN sold 59,000 shares of PING for $1,773,864 on Apr 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 473,387 shares after completing the transaction at $30.07 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, DANI RAJ M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,564 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider received 783,107 and left with 472,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PING has reached a high of $30.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PING traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.38M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 8.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $73.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.7M to a low estimate of $72.3M. As of the current estimate, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $66.09M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $339.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $332.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.45M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $419.73M and the low estimate is $386.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.