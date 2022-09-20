An overall feel about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) closed at 6.08 down -17.27% from its previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536181 shares were traded. SYRS reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on November 04, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $11 previously.

On September 22, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Olson Eric R sold 2,208 shares for $3.47 per share. The transaction valued at 7,655 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYRS has reached a high of $52.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYRS has traded an average of 148.83K shares per day and 683.78k over the past ten days. A total of 63.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.88M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 25.88, compared to 3.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.46, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.12. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-1.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.49M, down -18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.6M and the low estimate is $14.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.