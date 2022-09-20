Analysis of New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD): Selected Notes

The closing price of New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) was 0.92 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0128 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2658178 shares were traded. NGD reached its highest trading level at $0.9182 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NGD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.75 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $2.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3426.

Shares Statistics:

NGD traded an average of 4.14M shares per day over the past three months and 6.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 682.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.16M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 2.44M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.7M to a low estimate of $115.21M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated decrease of -31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.57M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of $-31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.71M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.5M, down -13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $833.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.2M and the low estimate is $768M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.