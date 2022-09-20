Are analysts optimistic about IAMGOLD Corporation’s (NYSE:IAG) stock?

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed the day trading at 1.21 up 1.68% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4510308 shares were traded. IAG reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IAG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4021.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IAG traded about 5.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IAG traded about 5.04M shares per day. A total of 478.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.52M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 18.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.