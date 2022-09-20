Are analysts optimistic about The RealReal Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REAL) stock?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) closed the day trading at 2.06 down -3.74% from the previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3615881 shares were traded. REAL reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $14 previously.

On August 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,146 shares for $2.32 per share. The transaction valued at 32,819 led to the insider holds 667,843 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 11,655 shares of REAL for $28,738 on Aug 20. The President now owns 681,989 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Lo Steve Ming, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,015 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 19,768 and left with 277,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $17.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5207, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0706.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REAL traded about 4.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REAL traded about 3.93M shares per day. A total of 94.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.20M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 15.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.59, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.22 and $-1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.47. EPS for the following year is $-1.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.76 and $-1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $922M and the low estimate is $724.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.