Are Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 26.15, up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $25.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822816 shares were traded. MAXN reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAXN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $26.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAXN traded 590.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.55M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.49 and a low estimate of $-1.75, while EPS last year was $-1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.32, with high estimates of $-1.06 and low estimates of $-1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.62 and $-5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.3. EPS for the following year is $-1.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-2.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $221.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.4M to a low estimate of $212.1M. As of the current estimate, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $175.9M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $783.28M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.