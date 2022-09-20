As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) offers stability

The closing price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) was 0.15 for the day, up 8.07% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1239945 shares were traded. ANPC reached its highest trading level at $0.1870 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANPC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5434.

Shares Statistics:

ANPC traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 625.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.74M. Insiders hold about 12.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ANPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 121.24k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56M, up 101.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4M and the low estimate is $5.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.