As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) offers stability

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed the day trading at 1.98 up 2.86% from the previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670680 shares were traded. CRGE reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRGE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 7,500 shares for $2.62 per share. The transaction valued at 19,650 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harper-Denson Craig sold 7,500 shares of CRGE for $20,550 on Aug 30. The COO, CCO, Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Harper-Denson Craig, who serves as the COO, CCO, Secretary of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 55,625 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0132.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRGE traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRGE traded about 891.26k shares per day. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.25M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.08, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $607.2M and the low estimate is $607.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.