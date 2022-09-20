Bilibili Inc. (BILI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed the day trading at 17.19 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $17.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3256687 shares were traded. BILI reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $89.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILI traded about 5.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILI traded about 8.09M shares per day. A total of 394.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.39M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 28.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.75, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.14 and $-2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.71, with 24 analysts recommending between $-1.23 and $-2.3.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $723.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $731.66M to a low estimate of $697.58M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.82M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.71M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $907.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861.49M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.