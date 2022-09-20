Considering Cano Health Inc. (CANO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $6.64 in the most recent trading day, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed at 6.54, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2454740 shares were traded. CANO reached its highest trading level at $6.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CANO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 24, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,043,000 led to the insider holds 314,825 shares of the business.

Hernandez Marlow bought 15,000 shares of CANO for $120,000 on Dec 06. The CEO and President now owns 2,891,962 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Hernandez Marlow, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $8.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,375 and bolstered with 2,876,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $15.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.81M. Insiders hold about 18.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 19.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.38% and a Short% of Float of 22.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $712.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $743.61M to a low estimate of $670.83M. As of the current estimate, Cano Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $306.85M, an estimated increase of 132.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.